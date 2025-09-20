Left Menu

Naidu's Bold Relief for Andhra Pradesh Onion Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a relief package of Rs 50,000 per hectare for onion farmers affected by heavy rains. This decision aims to support 45,000 acres of onion cultivation and showcases the government's commitment to farmer welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:55 IST
Naidu's Bold Relief for Andhra Pradesh Onion Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a relief package for onion farmers who have suffered massive losses due to recent heavy rains.

The Rs 50,000 compensation per hectare is set to benefit farmers across 45,000 acres. This move reflects the TDP-led government's commitment to farmer welfare and acknowledges the financial burden it brings to the state.

Naidu's administration has prioritized rapid responses to agricultural crises over the last 15 months, underscoring the belief that the prosperity of the state hinges on the well-being of its farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
2
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
3
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025