Naidu's Bold Relief for Andhra Pradesh Onion Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a relief package for onion farmers who have suffered massive losses due to recent heavy rains.

The Rs 50,000 compensation per hectare is set to benefit farmers across 45,000 acres. This move reflects the TDP-led government's commitment to farmer welfare and acknowledges the financial burden it brings to the state.

Naidu's administration has prioritized rapid responses to agricultural crises over the last 15 months, underscoring the belief that the prosperity of the state hinges on the well-being of its farmers.

