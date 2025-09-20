Patna to Launch Eco-Friendly Water Metro to Boost Tourism

In a significant step toward enhancing urban transport and tourism, an MoU was signed between Bihar's Tourism Department and the Inland Waterways Authority of India to launch a Water Metro service in Patna. The announcement was made in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, highlighting plans for a sustainable water transportation system leveraging state-of-the-art hybrid vessels.

The new service will feature advanced hybrid electric catamaran vessels like the 'MV Nishadraj', designed to run on both battery and hybrid power. With zero carbon emissions and a capacity of around 100 passengers, these vessels promise a modern and environmentally-friendly travel alternative, as stated by the Bihar Tourism Department.

The Water Metro will connect Digha Ghat and Kangan Ghat, with a trial run announced soon. This initiative, celebrated by officials including Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Mansukh Mandaviya, involves a substantial investment and aims to promote tourism, reduce pollution, and invigorate local economic growth in Patna.

