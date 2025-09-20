CI Unit's Heroic Breakthrough in Dismantling Cross-Border Drug Network

In a significant strike against cross-border narcotics operations, the Counter Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar has successfully dismantled a major drug smuggling network. This operation culminated in the arrest of an operative with 5.032 kg of heroin in his possession. The network was overseen by Harpal Singh, a foreign-based handler, according to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested suspect, Pawandeep Singh, hailing from Beharwal in Amritsar, was reportedly operating on directives from Harpal Singh. Originally from Kohala village in Amritsar, Harpal migrated to the USA two years ago. He has allegedly maintained contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, coordinating trans-border movement of narcotics and arms with drone assistance. DGP Yadav highlighted that Harpal, initially maintaining a lawful profile abroad, turned to drug trafficking post-settlement in the United States.

DGP Yadav detailed the operation where CI Amritsar acted on intelligence regarding a narcotics consignment retrieval at the Indo-Pak border near Dhanoe Kalan. The police intercepted Pawandeep near Beharwal village as he attempted to deliver the drugs. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the network's complete structure and trace all links. Charges under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act have been filed. In a related effort, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force, in collaboration with the Border Security Force, dismantled another module linked to gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, arresting operative Sajan Singh and seizing a cache of heroin and a Glock pistol.