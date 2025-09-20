Sukhbir Badal's Relief Effort: 100 Trucks of Hope

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, initiated a significant relief operation by sending 100 trucks filled with maize silage to flood-affected farmers in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar. This move aims to address the dire need for livestock fodder caused by recent deluges.

Badal further announced that the party intends to distribute wheat to 50,000 impoverished families across Punjab, severely impacted by the floods, in an effort to help them recover from the devastating losses of livelihood over the past month.

In collaboration with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Badal committed to providing certified seed for two lakh acres of land. He called on the Punjab government to extend similar aid to the remaining affected areas, emphasizing the need for free DAP distribution and infrastructure support for land reclamation.

