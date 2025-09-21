Left Menu

ECB Cautious on Rate Adjustments Amid Inflation Targets

European Central Bank (ECB) official Martins Kazaks advised caution in adjusting interest rates despite inflation reaching the ECB's 2% target. He emphasized that while adjustments could be made if necessary, the current target has been achieved. Kazaks shared these insights during an interview with Bloomberg News in Copenhagen.

21-09-2025
The European Central Bank (ECB) is exercising caution in altering interest rates despite achieving its 2% inflation target. Governing Council member Martins Kazaks advised against hasty decisions, indicating that while changes are possible, the target has been met.

Kazaks conveyed this during an exclusive interview with Bloomberg News in Copenhagen, signifying a prudent approach from the ECB.

His remarks echoed a sentiment of stability within the ECB, as they navigate monetary policy post reaching their inflation goal.

