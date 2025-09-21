Himachal Pradesh: Boosting Electricity Workforce with Over 2,600 New Recruits

The government of Himachal Pradesh has initiated a large-scale recruitment drive, aiming to fill critical staff shortages in its state electricity board by hiring over 2,600 new workers.

Specifically, 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras and 1,000 T-Mates will be recruited to bolster the operations of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). Currently, 3,049 out of 4,009 sanctioned T-Mate positions are vacant, severely affecting service delivery.

This recruitment aims not only to fill these roles but also to ensure efficient power supply and infrastructure maintenance, with Bijli Upbhogta Mitras having specific eligibility criteria, including a matriculation certificate and ITI certification in electrical trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)