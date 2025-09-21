Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Boosting Electricity Workforce with Over 2,600 New Recruits

The Himachal Pradesh government is hiring over 2,600 youth to join the state electricity board to combat staff shortages and ensure enhanced electricity services. This initiative includes 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras and 1,000 T-Mates, targeting improved operational efficiency and service delivery across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:29 IST
The government of Himachal Pradesh has initiated a large-scale recruitment drive, aiming to fill critical staff shortages in its state electricity board by hiring over 2,600 new workers.

Specifically, 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras and 1,000 T-Mates will be recruited to bolster the operations of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). Currently, 3,049 out of 4,009 sanctioned T-Mate positions are vacant, severely affecting service delivery.

This recruitment aims not only to fill these roles but also to ensure efficient power supply and infrastructure maintenance, with Bijli Upbhogta Mitras having specific eligibility criteria, including a matriculation certificate and ITI certification in electrical trades.

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

