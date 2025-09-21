Empowering the Divyang: A Vision for Inclusive Nation Building

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for comprehensive efforts from society and the government to empower the 'divyang' community, emphasizing their role in nation building. Speaking at the foundation ceremony for Parasmal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidhyalaya's projects, he stressed the societal responsibility in fostering their growth.

Shah applauded the institution's initiatives and highlighted significant societal changes achieved through collective efforts. He expressed confidence that these endeavors will eventually secure better lives and careers for individuals with disabilities.

In his speech, Shah noted the rebranding of 'disabled' to 'divyang' in 2015, and its positive impact on perceptions. Citing improvements in Paralympic achievements, he advocated for continued cooperation among society, government, and NGOs for empowering the divyang community.

(With inputs from agencies.)