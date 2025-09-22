Left Menu

Climate Week 2023: A Green Surge in the Big Apple

Climate Week in New York City marks its largest event with record participation amid global climate challenges. Despite a U.S. administration unconducive to environmental action, enthusiasm has surged with over 1,000 events planned. Global stakeholders, rather than governments, are driving climate initiatives, though corporate commitment remains a challenge.

As Climate Week launches in New York City, this year's edition is set to be the largest yet, with a record-breaking number of companies and events participating. Organizers, led by Climate Group CEO Helen Clarkson, praised the enthusiasm despite facing a climate-denying agenda from the U.S. administration.

This year, over 1,000 events will be held, showcasing a wide range of initiatives from environmental nonprofits, corporations, and philanthropists. Former U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres highlights that today's climate action momentum is increasingly driven by stakeholders and market forces, rather than national governments.

While some major corporations and governments have started to reverse climate commitments, many stakeholders at the event are determined to push forward. As the COP30 summit approaches, leaders and companies are urged to collaborate on effective climate strategies, addressing the urgent need for international cooperation, as highlighted by a recent survey by The Rockefeller Foundation.

