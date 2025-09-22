Left Menu

Elephant Intrusion in Goa: Farmers Await Compensation

An elephant named Omkar is causing significant damage to crops in Goa's Pernem taluka. The state agriculture department plans to compensate affected farmers, though compensation will proceed only after the animal is rescued. Discussions with local officials and residents are ongoing to expedite the process.

In Pernem taluka, Goa, farmers are grappling with significant crop damage due to an elephant named Omkar. The animal, which recently wandered across the border from Maharashtra, has been devastating banana plantations and paddy fields in Tamboxem village.

The local agriculture department, led by Director Sandeep Foldessai, announced plans for compensating affected farmers. Foldessai confirmed that the compensation would be based on an assessment conducted only once the elephant is relocated and the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, villagers, including former deputy sarpanch Madhusudhan Samant, have voiced concerns over delays in compensation. In talks with forest officials, assurances were provided that adequate compensation would be decided collaboratively by relevant government committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

