Tragic Snake Bite During Social Media Stunt Claims Life of Young Man

A man named Mohit Kumar died after a snake bit him while he recorded a video with it draped around his neck. The incident occurred in Bhopa, where Kumar captured the snake from a nearby village. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. The snake was released into the wild.

In a tragic turn of events, a 24-year-old man lost his life after attempting to film a social media video with a snake wrapped around his neck in Bhopa.

The victim, identified as Mohit Kumar, had caught the snake from Morna village and recorded the incident, which has since surfaced online, according to local police officials.

Despite efforts to save him, Kumar was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the snake involved in the incident was later released into a nearby forest.

