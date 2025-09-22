Tragic Snake Bite During Social Media Stunt Claims Life of Young Man

In a tragic turn of events, a 24-year-old man lost his life after attempting to film a social media video with a snake wrapped around his neck in Bhopa.

The victim, identified as Mohit Kumar, had caught the snake from Morna village and recorded the incident, which has since surfaced online, according to local police officials.

Despite efforts to save him, Kumar was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the snake involved in the incident was later released into a nearby forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)