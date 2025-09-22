Bharat EV Charging Conclave 2025: Pioneering India's Clean Mobility Revolution

The Bharat EV Charging Conclave 2025, organized by the Indian Charge Point Operators Association (ICPOA), spotlighted the critical role of EV charging infrastructure in India's mobility transition. Hosted at The Lalit, New Delhi, the event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to discuss advancements.

As India aims for net-zero emissions by 2070, electric vehicle (EV) adoption is rapidly evolving, with over 1.5 million EV sales in FY2024. The ICPOA emphasized the importance of a reliable charging network to support this growth, advocating for consumer awareness and policy partnerships.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Chairman of ICPOA, highlighted initiatives like "Know Your Battery" (KYB) to enhance consumer trust and foster collaboration across sectors. The event featured engaged discussions on grid integration, renewable energy, and clean mobility strategies, underpinning efforts towards a sustainable future.