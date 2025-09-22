Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced infrastructure ventures worth Rs 5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. From a function at Itanagar's Indira Gandhi Park, he virtually initiated two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district as well as a convention center in Tawang.

In collaboration with the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), the Arunachal Pradesh government will develop the 186 mw Tato-I project at Rs 1,750 crore. Expected to generate 802 million units of electricity annually, the initiative marks significant progress in regional energy security.

Coinciding with the energy projects, Modi set the foundation stone for a convention center under the PM-DevINE scheme at Rs 145.37 crore. Designed to international standards, it will bolster both tourism and cultural activities, enhancing the area's economic landscape.