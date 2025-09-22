Left Menu

Uttarakhand Unveils 'Bhagirath Udyan' and Inspiring Statue

Uttarakhand's leadership inaugurated the 'Bhagirath Udyan' and the statue of King Bhagirath at Raj Bhavan. The statue, crafted by Shivam Chaurasia, stands as a beacon of duty and public welfare. The leaders highlighted the significance of cultural traditions and the inspiration drawn from the divine.

Uttarakhand Governor and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/X/@OfficeofDhami). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially opened the 'Bhagirath Udyan' within Raj Bhavan's grounds on Monday, unveiling a statue of King Bhagirath in the process. The event underscored the cultural and inspirational significance of the monument.

The statue, measuring 10 feet and mounted on an 8-foot granite pedestal, was the work of Haridwar artist Shivam Chaurasia. Governor Singh emphasized the statue's role as a symbol of inspiration, noting how it reflects the convergence of stars, nature, temples, and mountains to convey a divine message.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the statue's role in promoting values of duty and public welfare, stating that it serves as a reminder of the efforts needed to achieve significant goals. Prior to the inaugural event, prayers were conducted at the Rajpragneshwar Mahadev Temple for the prosperity and well-being of the state.

In a separate address, Chief Minister Dhami extended Shardiya Navratri greetings, emphasizing the festival's cultural reverence for Divine Mother's power and its reflection of societal emphasis on women's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

