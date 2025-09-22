Heatwaves Threaten World Conker Championships: Organizers Hold Hope

Britain's unusually hot and dry summer has left the World Conker Championships in uncertainty, as the heatwaves have led to smaller than usual conkers, according to organizers.

Established in 1965 and held annually at the Shuckburgh Arms pub in Southwick, this charitable event has attracted participants worldwide. However, this year's horse chestnut yield is disappointing, raising concerns among organizers.

The competition remains scheduled for October 10, with hopes of proceeding as planned, following last year's controversy involving accusations against the winner, David Jakins. Organizers are determined to maintain the event's integrity and uphold its spirit.