Left Menu

IPO Green Light: BCCL and Aequs Set to Go Public

Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal Ltd and manufacturing firm Aequs have received Sebi's go-ahead for their initial public offerings (IPOs). BCCL's IPO is an offer for sale by Coal India, while Aequs plans a USD 200 million IPO featuring both new equity and an offer for sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:39 IST
IPO Green Light: BCCL and Aequs Set to Go Public
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Monday, Coal India's subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and contract manufacturing firm Aequs have been granted approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for their initial public offerings (IPOs).

BCCL filed its application in June, followed by Aequs through a confidential pre-filing route. Both companies received Sebi's observations, considered a green light for a public issue, between September 18 and 19. BCCL's IPO will solely be an offer for sale of 46.5 crore shares by Coal India, without issuing new shares.

On the other hand, Aequs, known for its operations in the aerospace and consumer sectors, is set to launch a USD 200 million IPO. The company has attracted renowned investors and boasts significant operational capabilities across India, France, and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House to Combat Antifa Threat

White House to Combat Antifa Threat

 United States
2
Minister Advocates for Swadeshi Shift with Zoho

Minister Advocates for Swadeshi Shift with Zoho

 India
3
Vice-President Releases Volumes of PM Modi's Speeches: A Vision for New India

Vice-President Releases Volumes of PM Modi's Speeches: A Vision for New Indi...

 India
4
Wrestling Weight Woes: WFI Cracks Down on Coaches and Competitors

Wrestling Weight Woes: WFI Cracks Down on Coaches and Competitors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025