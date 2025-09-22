Expanding Clean Energy: 25 Lakh New Free LPG Connections for Women

The Indian government has announced an expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), approving the release of 25 lakh additional free LPG connections for poor women. This increase raises the total number of PMUY connections to 10.58 crore, according to the oil ministry's statement on Monday.

The expansion involves an expenditure of Rs 676 crore, which covers deposit-free connections, subsidies for LPG refills, and project management expenses. Beneficiaries receive deposit-free LPG connections with the first refill and stove also provided at no cost.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized the scheme's social impact, noting that it transforms kitchens and safeguards health, especially supporting women's dignity and empowerment. The initiative exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to treating women with dignity akin to that of Goddess Durga.

