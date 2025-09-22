Madhya Pradesh CM Champions 'Swadeshi' Amid GST Reforms in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited Bhopal's bustling Chowk Bazaar to engage with business leaders, social organizations, and local residents as part of an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the latest GST reforms. Yadav highlighted the revamped GST rates and urged citizens to purchase swadeshi, or locally-produced goods, underscoring their role in bolstering the economy.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of swadeshi products in empowering both the state and national economy. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted the nation with significant GST reforms. Let's choose swadeshi products to make the state and country self-reliant," Yadav asserted. In a goodwill gesture, he purchased local khadi garments, reinforcing his message ahead of the Dussehra festival.

Prior to his market visit, CM Yadav paid homage at the Curfew Wali Mata Temple in Bhopal, seeking blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the state's people. His visit coincided with the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, during which he shared his wishes for prosperity through a post on social media platform, X.

The GST reform, approved at the GST Council's 56th meeting, simplifies the tax structure into two slabs of 5% and 18%, excluding a 40% category for luxury and sin products. This restructuring aims to reduce compliance burdens, lower consumer prices, and promote diverse sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and renewable energy.

In response, major FMCG brands like Amul and Mother Dairy have reduced prices, with products such as butter and UHT milk now cheaper. The tax reduction brings advantages across industries, potentially lowering living costs and supporting small businesses while encouraging inclusive economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)