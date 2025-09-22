Renewed Oil Flow: Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Export Deal

In a significant development, the Iraqi oil ministry and the Kurdish regional government have reached a preliminary agreement with international oil companies to resume oil exports to Turkey. This was confirmed by two anonymous oil officials in a statement to Reuters.

The agreement marks a crucial step towards stabilizing the oil trade in the region, which has faced numerous disruptions in recent years. However, the deal's implementation remains contingent upon approval by the Iraqi cabinet, a decision set to be made on Tuesday.

The potential resumption of oil exports through the pipeline to Turkey could significantly impact both the regional economy and global oil markets, highlighting the strategic importance of this agreement.