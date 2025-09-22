Left Menu

Himachal's Fisheries Dept Receives SKOCH Gold Award for Golden Mahaseer Conservation

Himachal Pradesh's Fisheries Department has been awarded the SKOCH Gold Award-2025 for its successful conservation and breeding program of the endangered Golden Mahaseer. This achievement highlights the state's commitment to aquatic biodiversity, with strategic initiatives leading to a significant increase in fish production and positive impacts on eco-tourism.

HP Fisheries Department honoured with prestigious SKOCH Gold Award (Photo: x/@DoFishHP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Fisheries Department of Himachal Pradesh has achieved a landmark recognition by securing the prestigious SKOCH Gold Award-2025. The accolade was bestowed during a ceremony at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, celebrating groundbreaking efforts in conserving the critically endangered Golden Mahaseer species through a successful captive breeding initiative.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed the award as proof of the State Government's innovative strategies in biodiversity conservation. The SKOCH Group, renowned for identifying impactful governance projects, has acknowledged Himachal's efforts as a model for effective conservation. The recognition underscores the state's initiatives in safeguarding its State fish, the Golden Mahaseer, against threats.

Over recent years, the Golden Mahaseer population faced a decline due to habitat degradation, overfishing, and pollution. In response, a scientifically-backed captive breeding program was implemented. Notably, the 'Machhyal Mahaseer' Farm has seen remarkable transformations, culminating in the production of 87,000 fingerlings in 2024-25. Plans to establish more breeding programs aim to bolster long-term conservation efforts, benefiting local ecosystems and eco-tourism.

