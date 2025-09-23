Tharoor Dismisses Trump's Ceasefire Claims: 'India Never Needed Persuasion'

In a recent interview, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismissed US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Tharoor clarified that India never sought persuasion, stating that Operation Sindoor was solely aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in response to the lethal April 22 Pahalgam attack, aiming its strikes at terror setups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The conflict saw an end after four days with both nations' military leaders agreeing, reaching a significant de-escalation on May 10.

Tharoor acknowledged that if Washington played a role in prompting Pakistan to cease hostilities, India might owe thanks, though he added that India does not believe in third-party mediation with Pakistan. Despite President Trump's public remarks about facilitating the ceasefire, Indian authorities, including Prime Minister Modi, affirm that the cessation was purely based on military discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)