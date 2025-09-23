Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Hails Next-Gen GST Reforms as a Historic Milestone

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami applauds the new GST reforms launched under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, calling them a historic milestone. Celebrating during the 'GST Bachat Utsav', Dhami stresses the reforms' significance in fostering inclusive growth, benefiting small businesses, and boosting the national economy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has praised the new generation of GST reforms as a transformative step forward for India's economy. These reforms, effective from Monday, are expected to enhance prosperity and opportunities for citizens, a move Dhami attributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In an X post, CM Dhami remarked how these reforms are especially significant during the ongoing Navratri celebration, highlighting their potential to promote inclusive development. He believes the changes will benefit the middle class and small business owners, improving the quality of life nationwide.

Attending the 'GST Bachat Utsav' in Dehradun, Dhami engaged with local traders, gathering feedback on the new GST rates. He advocated for the support of local products, suggesting that doing so enhances the economy's strength. Dhami emphasized the importance of initiatives like the festival in facilitating direct community dialogue and showcasing government policy benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

