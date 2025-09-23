Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover's Costly Shutdown: Cyber Attack Halts Production

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has extended the closure of its UK factories until October 1 due to a cyberattack in September. This pause is affecting smaller suppliers and could lead to job losses. JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, is working to resume production and minimize supply chain disruption.

In an unexpected turn, the renowned British automaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced an extension of its factory closures until October 1 in the aftermath of a cyberattack earlier in September that paralyzed operations.

Owned by India's Tata Motors, the luxury carmaker revealed plans to resume production while extending the pause to provide clarity for the coming weeks. The decision, as expressed in a statement, aims to map a phased restart of operations amidst ongoing investigations.

Concerns rise as JLR's UK sites, producing about 1,000 vehicles daily, remain shut, impacting smaller suppliers and their extensive job network. The Unite trade union highlights potential job losses, urging governmental support during this lengthy pause.

