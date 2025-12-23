Left Menu

Tata Motors Accelerates Electric Future with Ambitious Investment Plans

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles plans to invest up to Rs 18,000 crore by 2030 to launch five new EV models, retaining a market share of 45-50% in India's EV segment. The company emphasizes mainstream electric mobility and infrastructure expansion to support the adoption of electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:02 IST
Tata Motors Accelerates Electric Future with Ambitious Investment Plans
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced a substantial investment plan of Rs 18,000 crore by 2029-30 to roll out five new electric vehicle models, highlighting its aggressive push to lead the Indian electric vehicle market with a projected 45-50% market share.

The company aims to expand its EV portfolio and charging infrastructure across India, focusing on inclusive electric mobility and innovative, India-first technology according to TMPV MD & CEO Shailesh Chandra. Major launches include new models under the Avinya range and updates to existing models.

Tata Motors reported surpassing 2.5 lakh EV sales, despite challenges in the entry-level segment. Upcoming CAFE norms and the need for energy security and air quality improvement are seen as driving factors for future regulations. The target is for EVs to represent 15-20% of the overall market by 2030.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025