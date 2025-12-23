Tata Motors Accelerates Electric Future with Ambitious Investment Plans

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced a substantial investment plan of Rs 18,000 crore by 2029-30 to roll out five new electric vehicle models, highlighting its aggressive push to lead the Indian electric vehicle market with a projected 45-50% market share.

The company aims to expand its EV portfolio and charging infrastructure across India, focusing on inclusive electric mobility and innovative, India-first technology according to TMPV MD & CEO Shailesh Chandra. Major launches include new models under the Avinya range and updates to existing models.

Tata Motors reported surpassing 2.5 lakh EV sales, despite challenges in the entry-level segment. Upcoming CAFE norms and the need for energy security and air quality improvement are seen as driving factors for future regulations. The target is for EVs to represent 15-20% of the overall market by 2030.