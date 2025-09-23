Hindu College Celebrates Excellence: Honoring Distinguished Alumni

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College hosted the 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025, celebrating the notable achievements of its alumni. The ceremony, graced by Justice Manmohan, a Supreme Court Judge, recognized exceptional performers in various fields.

Among the honored was Rajiv Nayar, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions as an eminent lawyer. Vikram Misri was celebrated for his outstanding public service as Foreign Secretary, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was lauded for his achievements in cinema and OTT platforms.

The awards recognized individuals such as Justice Ajay Digpaul for judicial excellence and Samir Sinha, Vandana Gurnani, and Vivek Kumar for their achievements in civil service. Noteworthy mentions included Rajiv Singh for security affairs excellence and Muktesh Pardeshi for foreign affairs achievements. The event underscored the invaluable contributions of alumni to nation-building and the college's ongoing project to restore the Old Hindu College Campus into a Memorial Museum.

