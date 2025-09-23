Left Menu

Hindu College Celebrates Excellence: Honoring Distinguished Alumni

Hindu College's Old Students Association held the 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025, honoring notable alumni including Rajiv Nayar, Vikram Misri, and Imtiaz Ali. The event highlighted alumni contributions to nation-building and discussed the restoration of the Old Hindu College Campus into a Memorial Museum.

23-09-2025
Hindu College Celebrates Excellence: Honoring Distinguished Alumni
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri a recipient of the Special Award from Hindu College OSA (File Photo /ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College hosted the 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025, celebrating the notable achievements of its alumni. The ceremony, graced by Justice Manmohan, a Supreme Court Judge, recognized exceptional performers in various fields.

Among the honored was Rajiv Nayar, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions as an eminent lawyer. Vikram Misri was celebrated for his outstanding public service as Foreign Secretary, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was lauded for his achievements in cinema and OTT platforms.

The awards recognized individuals such as Justice Ajay Digpaul for judicial excellence and Samir Sinha, Vandana Gurnani, and Vivek Kumar for their achievements in civil service. Noteworthy mentions included Rajiv Singh for security affairs excellence and Muktesh Pardeshi for foreign affairs achievements. The event underscored the invaluable contributions of alumni to nation-building and the college's ongoing project to restore the Old Hindu College Campus into a Memorial Museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

