Russian Fuel Crisis Deepens Amid Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Russia is experiencing fuel shortages due to Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and high borrowing costs affecting private stations. This has led to reduced refinery output and gasoline shortages in various regions. The situation is more severe for independent fuel stations, and experts suggest normalcy may return soon.
Amid intensifying Ukrainian drone strikes, Russia is grappling with fuel shortages as key refineries report reduced productivity. These attacks have notably disrupted Russia's oil refining, cutting production by nearly 20% on some days.
The Kremlin's response is being tested as gasoline shortages impact areas like the Far East and Crimea first, followed by the Volga, southern, and central regions. The scarcity is driven by cuts in refining runs exacerbated by high interest rates, making stockpiling a challenge for private stations.
While major oil companies maintain operations, independent stations, which account for 40% of Russia's fuel, face closures. The economic strain surfaces amid continued Western sanctions, with rising bankruptcies and industry shutdowns.
