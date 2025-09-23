Russian Fuel Crisis Deepens Amid Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Amid intensifying Ukrainian drone strikes, Russia is grappling with fuel shortages as key refineries report reduced productivity. These attacks have notably disrupted Russia's oil refining, cutting production by nearly 20% on some days.

The Kremlin's response is being tested as gasoline shortages impact areas like the Far East and Crimea first, followed by the Volga, southern, and central regions. The scarcity is driven by cuts in refining runs exacerbated by high interest rates, making stockpiling a challenge for private stations.

While major oil companies maintain operations, independent stations, which account for 40% of Russia's fuel, face closures. The economic strain surfaces amid continued Western sanctions, with rising bankruptcies and industry shutdowns.

