Serbia Secures New Gas Deal Amid EU Sanctions Pressure

Serbia will finalize a three-year gas import deal with Russia next month, securing 2.5 billion cubic metres annually, while maintaining supplies from Azerbaijan. Despite pressure to align with EU sanctions on Russia, Serbia continues its gas purchases, while its state oil monopoly seeks waivers from U.S. sanctions.

  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbia is set to sign a significant three-year gas import agreement with Russia, expected to deliver an annual supply of 2.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas. This move was announced by Dusan Bajatovic, head of the state gas company, during an interview with public broadcaster RTS.

Bajatovic revealed that Serbia's existing gas arrangements include daily supplies from Azerbaijan and Russia. However, Serbia faces pressure from Western nations to conform to EU sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, yet remains one of the few European countries to continue purchasing Russian gas.

The Serbian government has been notably hesitant to take action, while its oil monopoly, NIS, seeks a seventh waiver to defer U.S. sanctions. Concurrently, President Aleksandar Vucic plans discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on tariffs and sanctions, aiming to resolve potential risks to crude oil supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

