Chhattisgarh CM Flags Off Free Buses for Navratri Devotees

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated free bus services for Maa Bamleshwari Temple devotees during Shardiya Navratri. Organized by the Kali Mata Seva Samiti, the initiative aims to ease pilgrimage journeys. Sai extended best wishes to devotees and praised the Samiti's decade-long efforts in facilitating spiritual visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:16 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a gesture of support for spiritual endeavors, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off free bus services designed for Maa Bamleshwari Temple pilgrims during the Shardiya Navratri festival. The initiative, driven by the Kali Mata Seva Samiti, saw the dispatch of four buses from Akashvani Chowk in Raipur.

The chief minister took to social media to express his good wishes and commend the Samiti's efforts over the past 10 years in providing such transport services. He extended his congratulations and highlighted the initiative's significance for devotees traveling to Dongargarh's Maa Bamleshwari Temple, emphasizing a commitment to community service and tradition.

Sai also addressed the citizens with wishes for a safe pilgrimage and prosperity throughout the state. This occasion was marked by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and other prominent figures. Separately, Sai's engagement with the Dhurwa community in Jagdalpur underscored the state's rich tribal culture, reaffirming his appreciation for cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

