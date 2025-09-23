Punjab Unites for Flood Relief: Mission Chardikala Garners Rs 6 Crore Contribution

Punjab's initiative to combat the devastation of recent floods saw a significant boost as Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora, along with a cohort of leading industrialists, handed a Rs 6 crore cheque to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This contribution supports the recently launched 'Mission Chardikala', intended to aid the state's flood rehabilitation efforts.

Chief Minister Mann emphasized the catastrophic impact of the floods, estimating losses at an alarming Rs 13,800 crore. Through a video message, he implored citizens and Punjabis worldwide to rally in support of Punjab during these challenging times, underscoring the spirit and solidarity that define the state.

Flood reports indicate that approximately 1,98,525 hectares of crops have suffered damage, with districts like Gurdaspur and Patiala among the hardest hit. The disaster has led to a death toll of 56 so far, says Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)