Punjab Unites for Flood Relief: Mission Chardikala Garners Rs 6 Crore Contribution

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora and industrialists, announced a Rs 6 crore cheque for the 'Mission Chardikala' initiative aimed at flood rehabilitation. The mission calls on global Punjabis for support as the state faces losses estimated at Rs 13,800 crore due to devastating floods.

Updated: 23-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:23 IST
Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora meets CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo: AAP PRO). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab's initiative to combat the devastation of recent floods saw a significant boost as Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora, along with a cohort of leading industrialists, handed a Rs 6 crore cheque to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This contribution supports the recently launched 'Mission Chardikala', intended to aid the state's flood rehabilitation efforts.

Chief Minister Mann emphasized the catastrophic impact of the floods, estimating losses at an alarming Rs 13,800 crore. Through a video message, he implored citizens and Punjabis worldwide to rally in support of Punjab during these challenging times, underscoring the spirit and solidarity that define the state.

Flood reports indicate that approximately 1,98,525 hectares of crops have suffered damage, with districts like Gurdaspur and Patiala among the hardest hit. The disaster has led to a death toll of 56 so far, says Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

