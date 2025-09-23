Left Menu

Rupee Depreciation: A Double-Edged Sword for India's Trade

The Indian rupee's fall below 88.75 against the US dollar boosts export competitiveness but poses challenges for import-dependent sectors. Exporters benefit from increased competitiveness, but import costs are rising. Balanced currency value is crucial for economic stability amid fluctuating foreign exchange rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:31 IST
Rupee Depreciation: A Double-Edged Sword for India's Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee's depreciation below the key level of 88.75 against the US dollar has sparked discussions among exporters and industry leaders. While this shift boosts the price competitiveness of Indian goods globally, it also raises concerns about increased costs for import-reliant sectors.

Import-dependent industries such as gems and jewellery, petroleum, and electronics may experience a cost surge as they face higher input expenses. Despite this, exports are witnessing a short-term advantage as domestic goods become more competitive, according to FIEO President S C Ralhan and Technocraft Industries' S K Saraf. The latter foresees the rupee reaching 100 per dollar within months, signaling a potential new normal.

While exporters reap the benefits of a weaker rupee, importers face a dilemma with costlier crude oil, electronics, and foreign services due to currency fluctuations. Experts, including Growmore International's Yadvendra Singh Sachan, emphasize the need for a stable exchange rate to balance the interests of both exporters and importers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commissioning of 'Androth': A Milestone in India's Maritime Self-Reliance

Commissioning of 'Androth': A Milestone in India's Maritime Self-Reliance

 India
2
Navigating Satire and Defamation: The Delhi High Court Case

Navigating Satire and Defamation: The Delhi High Court Case

 India
3
AI Revolutionizes India's Energy Sector with Innovative Solutions

AI Revolutionizes India's Energy Sector with Innovative Solutions

 India
4
Cracks Emerge in DMK-Congress Alliance Amid Power Disputes

Cracks Emerge in DMK-Congress Alliance Amid Power Disputes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025