Oil Diplomacy: U.S.-India Talks Over Russian Oil Purchases

The United States and India engaged in discussions on Monday about India's purchase of Russian oil. This was confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on ABC News. The ongoing talks point to the complexities in international relations involving energy resources.

The United States and India engaged in diplomatic discussions on Monday, focusing on India's purchase of Russian oil, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio disclosed the meetings during an interview on ABC News' 'Good Morning America,' emphasizing the continued dialogue between the two nations.

The talks underscore the intricate nature of global energy politics and highlight the U.S.'s diplomatic efforts to navigate its relationships amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

