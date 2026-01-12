Dual Diplomacy: Iran's Private and Public Stances

In a recent broadcast on Fox News' 'America Reports', White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt revealed that Iran is sending mixed messages to the United States.

These communications are reportedly starkly different in private conversations compared to Iran's public declarations, Leavitt noted on Monday.

This revelation comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests within Iran, shedding light on an intricate geopolitical tapestry that may influence diplomatic relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)