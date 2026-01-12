Left Menu

Dual Diplomacy: Iran's Private and Public Stances

Iran is conveying differing messages to the United States privately compared to its public statements, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Fox News. This comes amid ongoing protests in Iran, highlighting a complex geopolitical situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:58 IST
Dual Diplomacy: Iran's Private and Public Stances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent broadcast on Fox News' 'America Reports', White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt revealed that Iran is sending mixed messages to the United States.

These communications are reportedly starkly different in private conversations compared to Iran's public declarations, Leavitt noted on Monday.

This revelation comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests within Iran, shedding light on an intricate geopolitical tapestry that may influence diplomatic relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

 Global
2
Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heri...

 United States
3
Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

 Global
4
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026