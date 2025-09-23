Nation Pays Tribute to Assam's Iconic Zubeen Garg

The Assam Information Centre in New Delhi witnessed an outpour of respect for the late music icon Zubeen Garg as it held a Shradhanjali event on Tuesday. Deputy Director Sabir Nishat led the somber ceremony, placing a floral tribute alongside the staff of the Assam Information Centre.

A considerable number of media personnel joined to pay their respects through floral tributes. Both officials and employees from the Tourist Information Centre and Assam Emporium shared in the homage to Garg, whose remains were cremated at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, near Guwahati City on Tuesday afternoon.

In a touching tribute, the gathering fulfilled Garg's enduring wish by singing his iconic song 'Mayabini'. Simultaneously, another event took place at Srimanta Sankardev Bhawan in the national capital, where attendees from all walks of life paid homage to the cultural luminary.

A large LED screen was set up for those gathered to witness the celebrated singer and composer's last journey. Commemorating the iconic figure, a one-minute silence was observed by Assam House officials and employees.

Zubeen Garg, a legendary singer and composer, was granted full state honours at his cremation in Kamarkuchi on Guwahati's outskirts. His remains were available for fans and well-wishers at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex before his funeral.

Garg, 52, tragically passed away in a drowning incident in Singapore last Friday. His remains were flown to Delhi and then transported to Assam, landing in Guwahati on Sunday. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across India, leading to a flood of condolences and tributes.

