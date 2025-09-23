Left Menu

High Court Verdict Sparks Outrage in Yug Murder Case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has commuted the death penalty of two men while acquitting a third in the infamous Yug murder case. This decision has prompted the State and the victim’s family to plan a Supreme Court appeal, aiming to reinstate the original sentences.

Himachal Pradesh High Court. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the infamous Yug murder case, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reduced the death sentences of two convicts to life imprisonment and cleared a third from all charges. This verdict has garnered strong objections from both the victim's family and the State government.

The special division bench, comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Rakesh Kanthla, altered the 2018 district court decision that initially imposed the death penalty on Chander Sharma, Tejinder Pal, and Vikrant Bakshi. Consequently, Sharma and Bakshi will serve life sentences, while Pal has been acquitted.

The State's Additional Advocate General, Jitender Sharma, voiced dissatisfaction with the ruling and confirmed plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. This comes amid emotional reactions from Yug's father, Vinod Gupta, who vowed to seek justice for his son after the commutation of sentences failed to satisfy his pursuit of capital punishment for the convicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

