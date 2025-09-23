Typhoon Causes Barrier Lake Outburst in Hualien, Taiwan
A barrier lake in Taiwan's Hualien County burst its banks due to a typhoon, leaving 30 people missing. The incident prompted a significant search and rescue operation as local authorities mobilized resources to address the crisis. Weather conditions have posed challenges to the ongoing efforts.
In Taiwan's Hualien County, a powerful typhoon has caused a barrier lake in the mountains to burst its banks, leaving 30 people unaccounted for, according to the fire department.
Search and rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals as weather conditions continue to hamper efforts.
Local authorities have intensified their operations, mobilizing emergency resources to manage the crisis and mitigate further risks posed by the ongoing typhoon.
