Typhoon Causes Barrier Lake Outburst in Hualien, Taiwan

In Taiwan's Hualien County, a powerful typhoon has caused a barrier lake in the mountains to burst its banks, leaving 30 people unaccounted for, according to the fire department.

Search and rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals as weather conditions continue to hamper efforts.

Local authorities have intensified their operations, mobilizing emergency resources to manage the crisis and mitigate further risks posed by the ongoing typhoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)