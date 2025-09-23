Left Menu

Typhoon Causes Barrier Lake Outburst in Hualien, Taiwan

A barrier lake in Taiwan's Hualien County burst its banks due to a typhoon, leaving 30 people missing. The incident prompted a significant search and rescue operation as local authorities mobilized resources to address the crisis. Weather conditions have posed challenges to the ongoing efforts.

Updated: 23-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:15 IST
Typhoon Causes Barrier Lake Outburst in Hualien, Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Taiwan

In Taiwan's Hualien County, a powerful typhoon has caused a barrier lake in the mountains to burst its banks, leaving 30 people unaccounted for, according to the fire department.

Search and rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals as weather conditions continue to hamper efforts.

Local authorities have intensified their operations, mobilizing emergency resources to manage the crisis and mitigate further risks posed by the ongoing typhoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

