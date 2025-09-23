Left Menu

Jio Financial Takes on MF Market with Aggressive Pricing

Jio Financial Services' mutual fund division introduces an aggressive pricing strategy with its Jioblackrock Flexi Cap Fund, offering one of the lowest expense ratios in the market at 0.50%. The fund, a joint venture with BlackRock, leverages technology and direct selling for cost-effective offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:48 IST
Jio Financial Takes on MF Market with Aggressive Pricing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Financial Services' mutual fund arm revealed an aggressive pricing strategy with the launch of its first active fund scheme on Tuesday. The Jioblackrock Flexi Cap Fund offers a total expense ratio of just 0.50%, making it one of the most competitively priced options in its category.

The Jioblackrock Asset Management, established as a partnership between Reliance Industries and international asset manager BlackRock, aims to penetrate the crowded mutual fund sector, which hosts over 40 competitors. Jio's track record of aggressive pricing, notably through Jio Infocomm, sets a precedent within the market.

Sid Swaminathan, the managing director and CEO of the AMC, hinted at similar pricing strategies in future offerings. He emphasized the potential to pass on cost savings to investors by using technology and direct selling strategies. Moreover, the fund also incorporates BlackRock's advanced 'Systematic Active Equities' platform, promising enhanced long-term returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy of a Young Aspirant: NEET Success, Unchosen Path

Tragedy of a Young Aspirant: NEET Success, Unchosen Path

 India
2
Relentless Rains in Maharashtra Trigger Widespread Flooding

Relentless Rains in Maharashtra Trigger Widespread Flooding

 India
3
Gehlot Calls on Modi for Justice in Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case

Gehlot Calls on Modi for Justice in Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case

 India
4
International Tensions Escalate Over Israeli Intentions in Gaza and West Bank

International Tensions Escalate Over Israeli Intentions in Gaza and West Ban...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025