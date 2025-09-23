Maharashtra's Agricultural Task Force: A New Era for Farmers

In a strategic move to bolster agricultural productivity and farmer profitability, the Maharashtra government will establish a joint task force between its agriculture and marketing departments. This decision was announced during a review meeting at Mantralaya, attended by key officials and stakeholders.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne stated that this task force will streamline the process for farmers, from crop sowing to market sales, thereby enhancing returns and increasing productivity. The initiative includes the appointment of crop advisory officers to guide farmers on cultivation decisions based on market demand and weather forecasts.

Moreover, Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal emphasized the need for efficient implementation of pending projects, including the development of decentralised warehouses and vapor heat treatment facilities, to support both the local agricultural market and exports.

