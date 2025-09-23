Left Menu

Maharashtra's Agricultural Task Force: A New Era for Farmers

The Maharashtra government plans to create a joint task force for the agriculture and marketing departments to aid farmers from crop planning to sales. This initiative aims to streamline processes and boost productivity, ensuring better returns for farmers through improved coordination and infrastructure development.

Maharashtra's Agricultural Task Force: A New Era for Farmers
In a strategic move to bolster agricultural productivity and farmer profitability, the Maharashtra government will establish a joint task force between its agriculture and marketing departments. This decision was announced during a review meeting at Mantralaya, attended by key officials and stakeholders.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne stated that this task force will streamline the process for farmers, from crop sowing to market sales, thereby enhancing returns and increasing productivity. The initiative includes the appointment of crop advisory officers to guide farmers on cultivation decisions based on market demand and weather forecasts.

Moreover, Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal emphasized the need for efficient implementation of pending projects, including the development of decentralised warehouses and vapor heat treatment facilities, to support both the local agricultural market and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

