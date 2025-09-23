Historic CWC Meeting in Patna: Addressing Key Issues in Bihar

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to convene at Patna's historic Sadaqat Ashram on September 24, amidst pressing issues faced by the state. Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan highlighted migration, unemployment, and other state challenges as key subjects on the agenda, reflecting the growing concerns under current governance.

Khan emphasized the importance of the venue, marking the first post-independence meeting at Sadaqat Ashram, as Bihar grapples with economic and social hardships. The assembly comes against a backdrop of a national campaign against alleged electoral malpractices, with Bihar's political climate in focus as elections approach.

CWC member KC Venugopal reassured that, despite the electoral timing, the Patna meeting transcends election discussions, emphasizing the need to address regional and national issues, including the widespread campaign against vote manipulation. Key political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are expected to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)