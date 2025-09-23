Left Menu

Historic CWC Meeting in Patna: Addressing Key Issues in Bihar

Congress gears up for a significant CWC meeting in Patna, focusing on crucial issues like migration and unemployment in Bihar. Amid nationwide protests over alleged vote tampering, the forum will also delve into Bihar's political future ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:57 IST
Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to convene at Patna's historic Sadaqat Ashram on September 24, amidst pressing issues faced by the state. Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan highlighted migration, unemployment, and other state challenges as key subjects on the agenda, reflecting the growing concerns under current governance.

Khan emphasized the importance of the venue, marking the first post-independence meeting at Sadaqat Ashram, as Bihar grapples with economic and social hardships. The assembly comes against a backdrop of a national campaign against alleged electoral malpractices, with Bihar's political climate in focus as elections approach.

CWC member KC Venugopal reassured that, despite the electoral timing, the Patna meeting transcends election discussions, emphasizing the need to address regional and national issues, including the widespread campaign against vote manipulation. Key political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are expected to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

