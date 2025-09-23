Left Menu

India: A Rising Power in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

India is poised to become a key player in sustainable aviation fuel production in South Asia by leveraging its biomass feedstock potential, projected to reach 100 million tonnes by 2030. A study highlights the global need for 500 million tonnes of SAF by 2050, urging strategic policies to boost production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to emerge as a significant hub for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in South Asia, with a potential biomass feedstock of 100 million tonnes by 2030, according to a study released recently.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), in collaboration with Worley Consulting, emphasized that despite the global requirement of 500 million tonnes of SAF by 2050, current production lags at just 2 million tonnes. India's ongoing ethanol blending initiative could position the country favorably in the SAF domain.

The study points out that India's vast SAF feedstocks, including sugar/starch-based ethanol, waste oils, and agricultural residues, could significantly contribute to SAF capacity. By 2030, feedstock availability could reach 105 million tonnes, with future increases driven by agricultural expansions and ethanol industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

