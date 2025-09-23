Trump's Climate Change Dismissal at UN: A Bold Stance

In a striking address to the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump labeled climate change as 'the greatest con job' globally, reinforcing his disbelief in international environmental initiatives.

Scientists counter Trump's claims, emphasizing that climate change is largely human-induced, with observable impacts such as elevated temperatures and severe weather patterns. The United Nations has cautioned that failing to address climate issues promptly could lead to disastrous consequences.

Trump criticized the European Union for prioritizing carbon reductions, citing economic drawbacks, and warned renewable energy investments could harm economies. As the UN prepares for a climate summit, he underscored his administration's commitment to fossil fuel production, boasting of America's vast oil and gas reserves.

