Tripura's Festive Financial Boost: DA Hike for State Employees

On Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared an additional 3 percent dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, presenting it as a Durga Puja gift.

Addressing the assembly, Saha acknowledged resource constraints but emphasized the necessity of releasing the extra DA and dearness relief (DR) starting October 1, benefitting 1,05,739 employees and 84,342 pensioners. The decision will cost Rs 125 crore for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Tripura government employees will now receive 36 percent DA, compared to 52 percent for central employees. Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy highlighted measures taken by the BJP government since 2018, including revising the fitment factor from 2.25 to 2.57, aligning basic pay with the 7th Central Pay Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)