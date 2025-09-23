Left Menu

Tragic Love Affairs: Two Murder Cases Stir Uttar Pradesh

Two separate murder cases in Uttar Pradesh linked to love affairs have emerged. In Lucknow, a man was killed by a woman's family, while in Mainpuri, a man killed a woman over a marital dispute. The suspects in both cases have been apprehended, with investigations ongoing.

Tragic Love Affairs: Two Murder Cases Stir Uttar Pradesh
Vishwajeet Shrivastava, DCP Lucknow West (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a man was allegedly killed by the family of a woman he was reportedly involved with romantically. The attack occurred on Monday night when the victim was lured to their home under the guise of a wedding invitation, according to police reports.

The crime unfolded in the vicinity of JT Chowki in the Sahadatganj police station area. Authorities revealed that tensions ran high following the killing, necessitating the deployment of police forces from six different stations to maintain peace and prevent any potential backlash. Security outside the homes of both the victim's and the woman's families has been heightened.

Three suspects are currently in custody, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against individuals identified as Himalaya Prajapati, Sonu, and Saurabh. Meanwhile, in Mainpuri district, another chilling case has surfaced. Police apprehended Arun Rajput for the murder of a woman with whom he had a dispute over marriage and financial matters, leading him to strangle her to death.

