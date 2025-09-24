Undocumented Women Farm Workers: The Silent Backbone of U.S. Agriculture

At the heart of America's agricultural industry, undocumented women play a critical yet often unrecognized role. Maria, a farm worker from California, embodies the struggles faced by many such women, who balance the fear of deportation with caregiving duties and economic pressures.

A recent intensification of immigration raids under the Trump administration has left many farm workers on edge. Despite a brief suspension in targeting agricultural workers, the raids have resumed, with women, who are essential to both their families and the workforce, being among those affected.

Economic fallout from deportations can be severe. Women like Ana, who work in fields out of necessity, send crucial remittances abroad. The U.S. agricultural sector depends heavily on undocumented labor, with a significant contraction predicted if these workers were removed.