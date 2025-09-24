Cyberattack Halts Production at Jaguar Land Rover

Following a crippling cyberattack in early September, Jaguar Land Rover, the largest carmaker in Britain, has extended the closure of its factories until October 1. The paralysis has impacted smaller suppliers, and the company is losing an estimated £50 million weekly as 33,000 staff remain at home. Owned by Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover operates three factories in Britain that previously produced around 1,000 cars per day.

This incident underscores the vulnerabilities of global businesses and government departments to advanced cyber threats. Despite the gravity of the situation, Jaguar Land Rover was not directly insured for the cyberattack, having failed to finalize a deal with broker Lockton. British government officials have been meeting with the company's executives to discuss recovery strategies and restart production.

The ongoing shutdown contributes to a downturn in the UK manufacturing sector, as highlighted by S&P Global's survey. The disruption has rippled through the automotive supply chain, prompting concerns about job losses and economic impact. Meanwhile, cyberattacks continue to threaten high-profile targets, as seen with recent ransomware incidents across Europe. The Unite trade union has called for government aid to support affected businesses.

