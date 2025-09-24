L&T and BEL Join Forces for Advanced Combat Aircraft Program

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a strategic alliance with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to advance the Indian Air Force's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) initiative, as per a press statement released. The duo intends to respond to an Expression of Interest from the Central Government's Aeronautical Development Agency in the weeks to come.

The partnership capitalizes on L&T's expertise in developing strategic defense and aerospace platforms and BEL's significant experience in defense electronics and systems. This joint effort is geared towards contributing to the advancement of India's 5th-generation fighter aircraft, in line with the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India initiative.

L&T and BEL have previously been instrumental in India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft program, providing essential aero-structure modules and developing vital avionics and electronic systems, according to the press release. The consortium intends to extend this legacy by ensuring the timely delivery of world-class defense and aerospace platforms for the Indian Air Force.

The collaboration reflects a strong commitment to modernizing India's defense capabilities. SN Subrahmanyan from L&T commented on the significance of this partnership with BEL, underscoring its importance in advancing self-reliance and national security in defense technologies. Manoj Jain of BEL emphasized the AMCA project's role in showcasing India's growing prowess in defense technology, highlighting the synergy between L&T's engineering skills and BEL's defense electronics expertise as a pathway to delivering long-term solutions for the Indian Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)