L&T and BEL Join Forces for Advanced Combat Aircraft Program

Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics Limited have partnered to enhance the Indian Air Force's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program. This collaboration, leveraging both firms' deftness in defense technologies, aligns with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision and aims to fortify India's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:32 IST
Larsen & Toubro signs a strategic partnership deal with Bharat Electronics Ltd (Photo/@larsentourbo). Image Credit: ANI
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a strategic alliance with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to advance the Indian Air Force's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) initiative, as per a press statement released. The duo intends to respond to an Expression of Interest from the Central Government's Aeronautical Development Agency in the weeks to come.

The partnership capitalizes on L&T's expertise in developing strategic defense and aerospace platforms and BEL's significant experience in defense electronics and systems. This joint effort is geared towards contributing to the advancement of India's 5th-generation fighter aircraft, in line with the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India initiative.

L&T and BEL have previously been instrumental in India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft program, providing essential aero-structure modules and developing vital avionics and electronic systems, according to the press release. The consortium intends to extend this legacy by ensuring the timely delivery of world-class defense and aerospace platforms for the Indian Air Force.

The collaboration reflects a strong commitment to modernizing India's defense capabilities. SN Subrahmanyan from L&T commented on the significance of this partnership with BEL, underscoring its importance in advancing self-reliance and national security in defense technologies. Manoj Jain of BEL emphasized the AMCA project's role in showcasing India's growing prowess in defense technology, highlighting the synergy between L&T's engineering skills and BEL's defense electronics expertise as a pathway to delivering long-term solutions for the Indian Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

