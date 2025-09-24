Maharashtra Pledges Swift Financial Aid Amid 'Wet Drought' Concerns

The severe rainfall in September has posed unprecedented challenges for farmers in Maharashtra, as Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne announced swift financial aid for those affected before Diwali.

With Marathwada's usually dry terrain experiencing intense rains, calls have increased for a 'wet drought' declaration in the worst-hit regions, including Jalgaon and parts of Marathwada. Minister Bharne noted that deciding on this declaration rests with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies.

Efforts are underway to complete crop loss surveys, with the government prioritizing financial assistance to farmers and pausing loan recovery efforts in affected areas. The initiative ensures funds reach farmers' accounts promptly, reflecting the state's commitment to mitigating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)