Maharashtra Pledges Swift Financial Aid Amid 'Wet Drought' Concerns
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne addressed the significant impact of September rainfall, promising affected farmers financial aid by Diwali. The rains severely affected Marathwada, prompting calls for a 'wet drought' declaration. Bharne assured ongoing crop loss surveys and aid distribution, with plans to halt loan recovery in afflicted areas.
- Country:
- India
The severe rainfall in September has posed unprecedented challenges for farmers in Maharashtra, as Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne announced swift financial aid for those affected before Diwali.
With Marathwada's usually dry terrain experiencing intense rains, calls have increased for a 'wet drought' declaration in the worst-hit regions, including Jalgaon and parts of Marathwada. Minister Bharne noted that deciding on this declaration rests with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies.
Efforts are underway to complete crop loss surveys, with the government prioritizing financial assistance to farmers and pausing loan recovery efforts in affected areas. The initiative ensures funds reach farmers' accounts promptly, reflecting the state's commitment to mitigating the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Battling Through Mud: Mahayuti Ministers and the Plight of Marathwada Farmers
Uddhav Thackeray Urges Rs 10,000 Crore Relief for Marathwada Flood Victims
Unprecedented Rains Devastate Marathwada: Villages Marooned and Crops Damaged
Leaders to Tour Flood-Affected Marathwada
Latur District Faces Unexpected Deluge: A Tale of Rainfall and Resilience