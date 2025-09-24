Left Menu

Maharashtra Pledges Swift Financial Aid Amid 'Wet Drought' Concerns

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne addressed the significant impact of September rainfall, promising affected farmers financial aid by Diwali. The rains severely affected Marathwada, prompting calls for a 'wet drought' declaration. Bharne assured ongoing crop loss surveys and aid distribution, with plans to halt loan recovery in afflicted areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:56 IST
Maharashtra Pledges Swift Financial Aid Amid 'Wet Drought' Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The severe rainfall in September has posed unprecedented challenges for farmers in Maharashtra, as Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne announced swift financial aid for those affected before Diwali.

With Marathwada's usually dry terrain experiencing intense rains, calls have increased for a 'wet drought' declaration in the worst-hit regions, including Jalgaon and parts of Marathwada. Minister Bharne noted that deciding on this declaration rests with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies.

Efforts are underway to complete crop loss surveys, with the government prioritizing financial assistance to farmers and pausing loan recovery efforts in affected areas. The initiative ensures funds reach farmers' accounts promptly, reflecting the state's commitment to mitigating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

 Global
2
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
3
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
4
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025