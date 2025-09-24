Left Menu

Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Petrochemical Hub Anew

The Salavat Petrochemical Complex in Russia's Bashkortostan was attacked by Ukrainian drones for the second time in a week, affecting refinery operations. The site, controlled by Gazprom, produces various petroleum and chemical products. Intensified drone strikes aim to disrupt Russia's oil and gas infrastructure amid stalled peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:15 IST
Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Petrochemical Hub Anew
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Salavat Petrochemical Complex, located in Russia's Bashkortostan region, experienced its second reported drone assault in just a week, attributed to Ukrainian forces. Bashkortostan's governor, Radiy Khabirov, confirmed the attack on his Telegram channel, confirming emergency protocols are in force as damage assessments begin.

The facility, managed by energy giant Gazprom, was recently targeted, the previous attack occurring within days. The recent drone strikes underscore mounting tensions as Ukraine continues to aim at Russia's critical oil and gas infrastructure, a strategy believed to pressure Moscow amidst frozen peace negotiations.

These drone operations have disrupted operations at refineries, causing product shortages and affecting private petrol stations' capacity to maintain supplies. The complex produces diverse products, including fuels and chemicals, crucial to Russia's energy sector. Additionally, a similar attack earlier this month targeted an oil refinery in Ufa, Bashkortostan's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

 Global
2
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
3
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
4
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025