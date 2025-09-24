CESC Ltd's Strategic Rs 300 Crore Fundraising Through NCDs
CESC Ltd plans to raise Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs). These NCDs, valued at Rs 1 lakh each, will have a fluctuating interest tied to Treasury bills. CESC recently gathered Rs 250 crore through NCDs and announced a Rs 5,000 crore investment in clean energy initiatives through its subsidiary.
- Country:
- India
CESC Ltd, a power utility, announced its board's decision to raise Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued privately. The company will issue 30,000 redeemable, senior, secured, rated, and unlisted NCDs, each valued at Rs 1 lakh. These NCDs feature a floating interest rate tied to the three-month Treasury Bill rate, plus an additional 2.30% annually, as revealed in a regulatory filing.
The filing stated that, in the event of a service default, an extra 2% annual interest over the coupon rate would apply. In April, CESC raised Rs 250 crore through NCDs from Axis Bank.
Additionally, CESC recently announced a substantial investment of Rs 5,000 crore through its subsidiary, CESC Green Power, focusing on various clean energy initiatives. These projects include setting up a 3-GW solar cell and module plant, establishing a battery manufacturing facility, developing a 60-MW renewable energy power plant, and creating value-chain units.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CESC
- Ltd
- Raising
- Rs 300 Crore
- NCDs
- Power Utility
- Clean Energy
- Kolkata
- Investment
- Debentures
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Beckons Global Investors with Opportunities in Clean Energy and Tourism
India's Strategic Push: Talent, Innovation, and Clean Energy in Focus
India Unveils 3,343 GW Solar PV Potential & Training Push for Clean Energy
Expanding Clean Energy: 25 Lakh New Free LPG Connections for Women
Climate Leaders Urge Action Amid Unequal Clean Energy Benefits