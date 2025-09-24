Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat Pollution
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasizes the need for government support in providing fair prices to farmers, influenced by global market dynamics. At the India Bio-energy & Tech Expo, Gadkari highlighted biofuel's potential in improving farmer earnings and reducing pollution, advocating for sustainable alternatives to imported fossil fuels.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for government intervention to assist farmers in securing fair prices for their produce, often affected by international market trends. Speaking at the India Bio-energy & Tech Expo, he noted that prices for key commodities are largely determined by global producers, putting Indian farmers at a disadvantage.
Gadkari highlighted the critical role of biofuel in enhancing farmer income and addressing environmental issues. He praised the increased earnings from ethanol production as evidence of agriculture's potential to contribute significantly to the energy sector. The minister underscored his vision of transforming India from an energy importer to an exporter.
Addressing the issue of air pollution, Gadkari pointed out transport fuel as a major contributor, particularly in Delhi. He advocated for a shift towards biofuels, emphasizing the economic and environmental necessity of such a transition to decrease fossil fuel dependency and improve sustainability.
