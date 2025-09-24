Jaro Education IPO Surges with 1.95 Times Subscription
The Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd's IPO saw a 1.95 times subscription by the second day, with significant interest from non-institutional and retail investors. The company aims to use the funds for marketing, debt repayment, and general purposes. The IPO, concluding on Thursday, includes a fresh and OFS issue.
- Country:
- India
The Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd, popularly known as Jaro Education, witnessed overwhelming interest in its initial public offer (IPO). By its second day of bidding, the IPO had been oversubscribed by 1.95 times, according to the latest data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Investors bid for 72,54,336 shares, exceeding the 37,23,404 shares on offer. While the non-institutional investors' component saw a subscription of 3.49 times, retail investors subscribed to the extent of 2.01 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed only 68 percent of their portion.
The IPO, set to conclude on Thursday, includes a fresh issue worth Rs 170 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 280 crore by the company's promoter, Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe. Notably, Rs 81 crore from the fresh issue is allocated for marketing and brand-building activities, Rs 45 crore for debt repayment, with the remainder for general corporate needs.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaro Education
- IPO
- subscription
- investment
- marketing
- finance
- shares
- investors
- NSE
- Salunkhe
ALSO READ
Shriram Finance Bolsters MSME Credit Access in Tamil Nadu
European Shares Dip Amid Financial Sector Losses, Boosted by Defence Gains
NCB Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Finances in Major Bust
Sebi Penalizes Cousins for Insider Trading in Nucleus Software Shares
AfDB, World Bank Train Experts on PEFA to Boost Public Finance in East Africa