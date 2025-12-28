Empowering Future through Education: Union Finance Minister's Call to Students
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the importance of education as a foundation for development during her visit to Peda Mainavani Lanka in West Godavari. She inaugurated new facilities and encouraged students to pursue higher education, emphasizing skill development initiatives under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana for future employment and regional growth.
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reiterated the significance of education as the cornerstone of development, urging students to prioritize learning, self-growth, and creative problem-solving.
During her visit to Zilla Parishad High School in Peda Mainavani Lanka, West Godavari, she inaugurated several infrastructure projects, including computers, science laboratories, and more, made possible with Union Bank's backing.
Sitharaman also emphasized the government's commitment to supporting education and regional progress, underlining initiatives like the PM Vishwakarma Yojana for skill development and sustainable coastal conservation efforts.
